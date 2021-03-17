COVID-19 Vaccine: Benefit Outweighs Side Effects – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccine outweighs whatever side effect it may have.

This was said by the Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, amid claims in Europe that the AstraZeneca vaccine leads to blood clotting.

“People are dying of COVID-19,” the NAFDAC boss said during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily. “The vaccines should not be stopped unless it is a statistically massive occurrence of the side effect.”

“It is clear that these are serious issues, but the benefits outweigh the risk,” she added.

Meanwhile, authorities have said that the bacth of Astrazeneca vaccines in Nigeria is different from the one blamed for blood clotting in Europe.