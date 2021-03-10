COVID-19 Vaccination To Begin In Lagos Weekend – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State will start rolling out Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines at the weekend, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu said there is a steering committee set up for the vaccine administration was in its final stage of preparation for the deployment of the vaccine, confirming that the State had a clear-cut strategy for the vaccine distribution.

The Governor spoke when he received the country representative of the World Health Organization (W.H.O), Dr. Walter Mulombo, in a courtesy visit at the State House, Alausa.

The first consignment of 507,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines provided by the Federal Government arrived in Lagos on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu said he was optimistic that the vaccine rollout would be successfully implemented, adding that the State’s Primary Healthcare Board would lead the effort in achieving herd immunity.

He said, “We have instituted a steering committee for the vaccine administration, which comprises health practitioners in the public and private sectors. They have designed a robust vaccine implementation strategy and they have identified various segments of our citizens who need to get first and in what order.