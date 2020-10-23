COVID-19: Ronaldo Tests Positive Again, To Miss Juventus Vs Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the UEFA Champions League clash between Juventus and Barcelona after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.
This means that the Portuguese will miss the chance to reignite his rivalry with Barcelona’s Messi.
He has been wished a speedy recovery by Messi who hopes that he will be available for the group game on Wednesday.
Messi said, “They last many years, and it is not easy to maintain those levels for such a long time.
“The duel between Cristiano and me was very good on a personal level, and I think people enjoyed it. The fans of Real, Barca, but in general all football fans, have seen a great show. We hope to give them even more emotions [on Wednesday].”
