COVID-19 Protocols: LASG Eases Restriction On Event Centres

The Lagos State government has eased the restriction it placed on event centres in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new protocol issued by the state says occupancy capacity of event centres must not exceed 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the hall.

This was disclosed in a statement today by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff and the DG, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola.

The statement read, “Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 50% of the maximum design capacity of the hall, wherein Occupancy Limit stickers provided by the @safety_lasg must be boldly pasted at the entrance of the event hall.

“Maximum allowable capacity for Event Centers irrespective of occupancy limit is 500 people.

“Deep cleaning must be carried out before and after every event.

“Physical distancing shall be maintained between seated guests and a maximum number of seated guests should be 6 (six) people on a table of 10 (ten)persons.

“Event duration should not exceed a maximum period of 6-hours.

“All guests and service providers at the facility must wear a nose mask and make use of hand sanitizers

“All guests and service providers must endeavor to wash their hands before entering the venue or in the alternative use hand sanitizers.

“Temp checks must be taken at all entry points into a facility.

“Guests and service providers with temp (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on ground.”