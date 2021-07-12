COVID-19: Only 1% Of Lagos Residents Received 2nd Dose Vaccination ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday said that only 1 per cent of Lagos residents received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sanwo-Olu made this known in the update of the coronavirus pandemic situation in Lagos State.

He said that one of the major tenets of the mitigation strategy against the third wave of COVID-19 is the vaccination campaign, as applicable in other parts of the world.

The Chief Incident Commander (the governor) said that it has been observed by various credible studies that those who received their vaccines had demonstrated significant resistance to the effects of the virus, with fewer associated complications and deaths.

”As of today, however, the percentage of residents of Lagos who have received two doses of the vaccine stands at a mere 1 per cent.

”We recognise that this is not adequate, and given the imminent third wave, and our priority to reduce COVID-19 related deaths.’

”We are exploring all avenues possible to ramp up access to vaccination, so as to reach our herd immunity target of at least 60 per cent COVID-19 vaccination coverage of the population of Lagos State.

”We are confident that we will be getting a second batch of vaccines very soon, to kick-start the second phase of vaccinations,” he said.

The governor said that while the federal and state governments had a huge role to play in the management of COVID-19 pandemic, the responsibility of managing the third wave ultimately belongs to all Nigerians.

He said that without the cooperation of the public, the country stands the risks of losing both lives and livelihood on a devastating scale.

According to him, this is not the time to get tired or complacent, instead, all must be re-energised to battle the invisible and seemingly relentless enemy – COVID-19.

”After almost 18 months of daily confronting this virus, it is understandable that many are tired and want their old, pre-pandemic lives to return.

”Unfortunately, we do not have a choice in this regard, and fatigue is not an option. We cannot afford to be tired, frustrated or distracted.

”The enemy is formidable – and opportunistic. It will only go as far as we allow it.

”Having triumphed over the first and second waves of the pandemic, we must now find within ourselves new reserves of energy to quell this emerging third wave before it snowballs out of control.

”Let me assure us all that victory over COVID-19 is much closer today than at any other point in our recent history,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, said that all must persevere to see the victory and must maintain vigilance even as states and country ramp up the vaccination coverage.

