COVID-19: Obaseki Clears Air On Indian Variant In Edo

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said that the Indian variant of COVID-19 found in the state was in January.

According to him, reaching out to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that no new update on the variant has been registered in the state since then.

Obaseki said this at a press conference on Friday where he was represented by Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, the state Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health.

He said, “We as a government reached out to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) with regard to Indian variant in Edo and the verified information reveals that the said sample was collected in January.

“There is currently no update or report suggestive of any such occurrence or new case of COVID-19 reported within Edo in the past 96 hours.

“Edo has witnessed a 12.9 per cent drop in the number of infected persons comparatively.”

He added, “A total of 185 persons have died, with no new case reported in the past 48 hours across the State.