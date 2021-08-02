World

COVID-19 Not Last Pandemic World Would Experience – WHO

Damola Areo3 hours ago
World Health Organization (WHO)

The World Health Organisation, WHO, has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not the last that the world will experience.

This was stated by the WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, while speaking this at the ninth General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Epidemiological Society of Nigeria held in Port Harcourt.

“COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a great lesson on preparedness.

“It is not yet over. It may not likely be the last pandemic. Therefore, we must sustain the tempo,” Mulombo said.

He acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has enabled Nigeria to build immunity and also invest in the health sector.

