COVID-19: No Vaccination For Pregnant Women, Under 18 – Bauchi Govt

Bauchi State Government says pregnant women, those under-18 years and people with critical ailments will not receive Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in the state.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA), made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday.

Mohammed said that the exclusion of these categories of people was part of the action plan developed for the exercise in the state.

“Pregnant women, under 18 years of age and those with critical ailment will not be given the vaccine.

“Members of the public should shun all misconception and false claims on social media as President Muhammadu Buhari has been vaccinated.

“The vaccine came in from India, not the U.S. as speculated,” he said.

Mohammed called on frontline workers in the state to use the registration link to register online.

He revealed that there was a central server for registering people for the vaccination.

He said that the COVID-19 vaccine would be carried out in three phases before the end of the year.

[NAN]