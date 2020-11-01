COVID-19: Nigeria’s Second Wave Imminent – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has warned that the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic is imminent if Nigerians continue to disregard all COVID19 protocols.

Ehanire gave the warning while speaking at the virtual Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Guild of Medical Directors in Lagos State with the theme ‘Post-COVID-19 Era: Economics and Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria.’ on Saturday, October 31.

The minister said the second wave being experienced in Europe and America should serve as a note of warning to Nigerians. He said with the high volume of human traffic from Nigeria to those continents, reopening of schools, the #EndSARS protest, and many other factors, Nigeria is predisposed to a second wave of the pandemic.

“I fear that with the laxity displayed by our own population, our own second wave is imminent.”he said

The Minister called on Nigerians to ensure they obey all non-pharmaceutical COVID19 protocols such as hand-washing, use of face masks, and social distancing, among others.