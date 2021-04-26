COVID-19: Katsina CJ Grants Bail To 256, Discharges 7 Inmates

The Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, has granted bail to 256 offenders and released 7 others in Custodial Centers in Katsina State.

While speaking with journalists after the exercise, Justice MD Abubakar said that he embarked on the visitation to Correctional Centers across the state with a view to decongesting them and enabling the facilities to have manageable space in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols.

The categories of Inmates that benefited from the exercise were the aged, those with serious health challenges and those who displayed good character and industry while in custody.

In his remarks, the Controller of Corrections Katsina State Command, Muhammad Abdulmumi Haruna, commended the Chief Judge for the exercise, saying that decongesting the custodial facilities would enable the Service perform its statutory duties of reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates back to the society as law abiding citizens.

The Controller advised those who regained their freedom and those granted bail to be of good character and refrain from criminal activities.

Recall that a similar exercise was conducted last year following the directive of the Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola and Hon. Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation towards curtailing the spread of Covid- 19 pandemic, as well as the directives to the Heads of Courts to decongest overcrowded correctional centers.