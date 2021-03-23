COVID-19: FG To Resume Catering Services On Domestic Flights

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has announced that catering services which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic are to resume on domestic flights immediately.

Sirika disclosed this at the weekly media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday.

According to the Minister, the decision was taken in consideration of the businesses involved in the provision of of in-flight refreshments who have been adversely affected by the suspension.

He however said that modalities and protocols for the resumption of the services would be worked and rolled out by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) which will be in line with international practices.

Sirika also reiterated the plan to resume international flight operations at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu and the Port Harcourt International Airport.

According to him, members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 will be visiting the airports for simulation exercises to ascertain their readiness for international operations.

The Minister also informed that a technical working group comprising of of agencies involved in the facilitation of passengers has been set up to ensure that all standards required for seamless operations at the airports earmarked for resumption of international flights.

On the suspension of Emirates Airlines operations in Nigeria, Senator Hadi Sirika said discussions were on to resolve the issues involved, even as he restated the country’s position on the impropriety of the extra Covid-19 tests the airline was demanding of Nigerian travellers.