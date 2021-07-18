COVID-19: FG Lists Six States, FCT As Red Alert Zones

Six states and the Federal Capital Territory have been put on a list of COVID-19 red alert zones.

This is according to the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 which listed the states to be Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, and Plateau.

This is as the PSC warned that it will continue to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this in a statement.

“Following the confirmation of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the rising number of infections and hospitalisations in the country, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has put six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert as part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the pandemic.

“The states are Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, and the FCT,” the statement read in part.