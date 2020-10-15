Courtois Backs Hazard To Deliver For Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois has backed his Belgium compatriot Eden Hazard to deliver for Real Madrid this season.

Hazard is yet to future for the Los Blancos this season due to a muscle injury he suffered last season.

But Courtois believes it is only a matter of time before Hazard delivers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Hazard? I have no doubt, I am sure we will see the best Eden Hazard,” the goalkeeper told Cadena SER on Wednesday.

“He is the first with the desire to show it. I see him very well and hopefully soon he can prove it.

“Just before his injury, he played several games very well and there he had such bad luck and getting out of that was not easy.

“But now this month I saw him train very well. I am sure that in no time he will explode and will to give many joys to the team.”

Courtois arrived at Madrid from Chelsea in 2018 and also struggled initially, but he has turned his form around.

The 28-year-old paid tribute to coach Zinedine Zidane for continuing to back him.

“Zidane has given me a lot of confidence. I have always felt that he counted on me and it is important,” Courtois said.

“In those difficult moments at the beginning of last year, if you don’t feel that the coach is with you, it becomes difficult.”