Court Verdict Ruled Out All Four Petitions Against Us – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has reacted to the verdict which ruled out all four petitions against his victory in the governorship polls of the state.

Obaseki, on Tuesday, said the verdict reassures of the impartiality of the judiciary.

He thanked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for its support and also President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring an impartial judiciary to uphold the wishes of the people.

He said, “We are happy with the verdict of the Edo 2020 Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed all four petitions challenging our victory in the September 19, 2020 polls.

“With the judgement of the Tribunal today, we are once again reassured of the impartiality of the judiciary, as they continue to uphold the ethos of equity and the rule of law. We thank the judiciary for standing for truth.

“The petitions against our victory at the election were clearly motivated by greed, malice and a quest to undo a fair and just process, deploying despicable means aimed at thwarting the wishes of Edo people.

“This victory is a victory for Edo People who have always believed in us.

“We thank the good people of Edo State for believing in us always. We also appreciate our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, for the unwavering commitment to the development of Edo State.

“We also appreciate our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (@OfficialPDPNig), for the unwavering commitment to the development of Edo State.

“I would also like to thank His Excellency, President @MBuhari (GCFR), President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for ensuring an impartial judiciary to uphold the wishes of the people.”