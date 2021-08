An Ibadan High Court has issued an interim judgment barring the Department of State Services, DSS, from arresting Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho.

The judgment was delivered in the Court presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola following a suit was filed by his counsel, Chief Yomi Aliyu, SAN.

Akintola adjourned the case for August 18 as he said the respondent must be served before the next hearing on the case.