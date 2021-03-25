Headline

Court Sentences Professor For Manipulating Election Result

A High Court in Akwa Ibom State has sentenced a professor of soil science at the University of Calabar, Peter Ogban, to three years in prison for fraudulent manipulation of election results.

Ogban was the returning officer in the senatorial election in Akwa Ibom North-West in 2019.

He was also accused of publishing and announcing false results in two Local Government Areas – Oruk Anam and Etim Ekpo.

He was prosecuted at a State High Court in Ikot Ekpene by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The court found him guilty of altering the results of the election to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC) against its main rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a previous court session, Ogban had told the court how the results of the election were falsified to give the APC an unfair advantage over PDP.

Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, was the APC candidate in the election.

He was seeking a return to the Senate after he defected from the PDP.

The PDP’s candidate, Chris Ekpenyong, a former deputy governor in Akwa Ibom State, defeated Mr Akpabio in the election which was gripped by pockets of violence.

