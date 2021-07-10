Court Jails Man for N2.6m Contract Scam in Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal office has secured the conviction of one Abubakar Uthman before Justice M.T.M Aliyu of Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna, on one count of attempted fraud.

The suspect was first arraigned on 3rd April, 2021, allegedly obtained N2, 650,000.00(Two Million Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) from a complainant as 10% contribution towards the execution of a purported contract awarded by the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). The complainant later discovered that the so called contract was non-existent and every efforts to retrieve his money failed.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail.

At the resumed hearing of the case on July 8, 2021, the suspect pleaded ‘guilty’ to the charge, prompting the prosecution counsel, Esmond .K. Garba to ask the court to sentence the defendant accordingly.

Justice Aliyu, convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment with option of N100, 000 fine.