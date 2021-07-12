Headline

Court Denies Yoruba Nation Agitators Bail, Adjourn Case Till July 27

A Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos, has failed to grant an instant bail to the 49 Yoruba Nation Agitators arrested and detained by the Lagos State Police Command.

The Agitators were arrested at Ojota, Lagos on July 3rd while peacefully protesting in support of the actualisation of Yoruba Nation.

The motion for their bail application, filed by Human Right Lawyers led by Olasupo Ojo, Esq and Oladapo Kayode, Esq, was adjourned till 27th July 2021 for ruling.

The court had on Monday July 5th, 2021 granted the application for an ex parte order brought before it by the Lagos State Police Command to detain the Agitators for 21 days.

The 21-day ex parte order will expire on the 26th July, 2021.

