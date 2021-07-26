Court Adjourns Trial Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Absence

The State Security Service has on Monday failed to present the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in court.

Kanu is supposed to be presented at the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of treasonable felony.

However, this failed to happen despite which disregarded the court’s order that Kanu should be returned on July 26.

“I am also worried why the defendant is not here.,” presiding Judge Ms Murtala-Nyako said.

“The first step in a criminals matter is to provide the defendant in court.”

The trial was adjourned to October 21, 2021.