Court Adjourns Suit By Igboho’s Aides To August 4

The suit brought by the 12 detained aides of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been adjourned by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday.

The applicants’ lawyer, Pelumi Olagbenjesi was given the permission by Justice Egwuatu to correct the names of his client.

The case will no resume on August 4.

Concise News recalls that Igboho’s aides were arrested following a raid on his house in Ibadan.

This was carried out by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Their boss, Igboho, is current being held in Benin republic where he had fled to.

This was after the DSS declared him wanted following the raid on his house during which two person were reportedly killed.

He was arrested in the neighbouring country while trying to board a plane to Germany.