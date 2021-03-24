Count Me Out Of Attack On Alake of Egbaland – Sunday Igboho

Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sudnay Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has dissociated himself from calls to attack the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

A viral video had shown Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, threatening the monarch, saying if he doesn’t stand with Ooduduwa agitation, he would be attacked in his palace.

However, Igboho has dissociated himself from the statement by Koiki.

Igboho’s Senior Adviser on Media and Publicity said: “Chief Sunday Igboho has nothing to do with this declaration by Koiki, though Koiki is Igboho’s spokesman but on this particular one, Chief is not in support.

“The Alake of Egbaland is a major leader in Yorubaland whom we honour and have so much reverence for. Igboho will never say he wants to go and invade his palace.

“Koiki came in from the United Kingdom so he does not understand some things. We are not for violence, we are not going to invade any Oba’s Palace. We respect them all, they are our fathers and we will never disrespect them.”

Senate confirms Nababa as Comptroller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Haliru Nababa as Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The confirmation of the nominee followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Committee on Interior.

Presenting the report, the Committee’s Chairman, Senator Kashim Shettima (APC, Borno Central) said there was no petition or incriminating report against the nominee, adding that Nababa displayed a high level of intelligence and appeared to have the temerity to hold the office of Comptroller-General.

Shettima observed that Nababa satisfied the requirements of Section 3(2), as contained in the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019.

According to him, the nominee while appearing for screening before the Committee, identified lack of adequate supply of arms and ammunitions to curb jail break in the country; lack of adequate funding; inadequate releases of allocations; deltoids toon of Correctional Centres structures as some challenges faced by the Nigerian Correctional Service.

He added that Nababa further noted that inmates awaiting trials are to be given urgent attention to decongest Centres, adding that, “efforts will be made to acquire more spaces in collaboration with the State Governors and stakeholders.”