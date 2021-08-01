Cossy Orjiakor Mocks Google Over Net Worth Of $2m

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor has reacted to an article on Google which pegs her net worth at 2 Million dollars.

According to her, the net worth which Google updated and published sometime last week is a big joke and a big falsity.

“Cossy has an estimated net worth of 2 million dollars as of 2021. This includes her assets, money, and income. Her primary source of income is her career as an actress and singer. Through her various sources of income, Cossy has been able to accumulate good fortune but prefers to lead a modest lifestyle,” so reads the claim.

When Potpourri sought her reaction, the actress laughed it off, saying it is Google that knows where the money is.

“Please, where is the money? Google I need you in my life,” she joked

“My God, I don’t have that kind of money. But by God’s grace, I claim it (Laughing).