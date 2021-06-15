Headline

Corruption: I Receive Death Threats – EFCC Boss, Bawa

Damola Areo2 hours ago
2
Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said he receives death threats.

Bawa said he was in New York some days ago when someone called to threaten to kill him.

The EFCC boss disclosed this in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

“Last week I was in New York when a senior citizen received a phone call from somebody that is not even under investigation.

“The young man said ‘I am going to kill him (Bawa), I am going to kill him.’

“I get death threats. So it is real. Corruption can fight back,” he said.

