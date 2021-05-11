Corruption: Council Boss Says ICPC’s Public Education And Enlightenment Less Expensive

The Head, Local Government Administration, Ibadan South West Local Government Council, Mr. Waheed A. Raji, has said that the public education and enlightenment strategy used by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to fight corruption in the country was very effective and less expensive.

Raji, in his welcome address at the sensitization of staff and members of the council organized by ICPC, Oyo state office, said it was cheaper to prevent corruption and mitigate its effects when people were told the right thing to do.

He said, “It is better people are aware of areas they can err on the side of the law and swiftly make amends. Corruption is less expensive when it is addressed at the prevention stage.

Mr. Denis Idoko, the Resident State Commissioner, ICPC Oyo office, who was represented by Mr. Kunle Balogun of the Public Enlightenment Department, spoke on the topic “The Audacity of Integrity in the fight against Corruption.

He stated that, to have a better Nigeria, integrity should be embraced, adding that corruption can undermine the development of a country.

He urged the participants to imbibe the culture of integrity in their official and non-formal activities as a catalyst to a better society.

He explained the work of ICPC to include investigation and prosecution, system study and review, public education and enlightenment.

Mr. Bamidele Raji of the Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Department, explained to the management and staff of the LGA, the elements of corruption as contained in the ICPC Act, 2000.

He told the LGA officials there were consequences for any corrupt act and persons if they were eventually caught adding that ignorance is not an excuse in law.