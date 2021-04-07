Correctional Facilities: Lagos Police Puts Formations On Red Alert

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, in a bid to be proactive to fortifying security in and around Police formations and Correctional Centres in Lagos State, has summoned the Area Commanders, Mobile Police Commanders and Conmmanders of the Tactical Operational Units of the command to deliberate and review operational strategies of the command towards forestalling any attacks in the state.

The meeting that was held on Tue 6th April, 2021, in the Conference Hall, State Headquarters, Ikeja, had in attendance the Deputy Commissioners of Police, Operations, Administration and State CID, Panti respectively, the fourteen (14) Area Commanders, Police Mobile Force Commanders, Commanders of RRSapid and Taskforce, Commanders of the Special Squad and Strike Team and the State Intelligence Bureau of the command.

The CP engaged them in an interactive session to assess and brainstorm on having better security structures in the state and to prevent any attacks on police formations, correctional centre and vulnerable places within Lagos State.

The meeting agreed on many strategies to be adopted including robust intelligence gathering, surveillance, sectorising the state for easy policing, constant patrol and deployment of personnel to strategic places and multi agency collaboration amongst others.

The police boss gave clear directives to the full implementation and enforcement of the strategies emplaced to achieve the goals of effective security of the state generally.