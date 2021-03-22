Corps Member Injured In Ekiti Bye-election In Stable Condition – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said that Corps Member Saidu Mohammed, who was hit by a stray bullet while on national assignment as a Presiding Electoral Officer during last Saturday’s bye election in Ekiti State is in stable condition.

The Director, South-West Area Office, Mr Emmanuel Attah today visited Saidu at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti where he is receiving treatment.

Attah, who condemned the activities of the miscreants that truncated the election, commended Saidu and other Corps Members that volunteered to serve as ad-hoc electoral officers.

He sympathized with Corps Member Saidu and others that sustained injuries during the election, while he urged Members of the public to provide adequate security and enabling environment for Corps Members posted to their respective communities.