Copa America: Messi Warns Teammates About Neymar

Lionel Messi has warned his Argentina teammates about Neymar as his country faces Brazil in the Copa America final.

Messi and Neymar are familiar with each other as they both played for Barcelona before the Brazilian left for Paris St Germain.

Both players are set to lead their country in the final which sees Messi standing the chance to win something for his national team.

“Brazil, with Neymar, are going to be very difficult.

“We know his potential, what he does individually,” Messi said according to Sport.

Meanwhile, Neymar has said he will keep the friendship between him and Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, in line in the Copa America final.