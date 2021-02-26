Continued Abduction Playing On Sensibility Of Nigerians – AYCF

The President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, has said that the sensibility of Nigerians is being abused by the continued abductions in the country.

Speaking to Daily Post, Shettima called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save Nigerians from the situation.

He said this amid the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls from Government Girls’ Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata -Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State,

Alhaji Yerima Shettima noted, “We cannot make progress in all spheres of life with this development. The best thing for us is to accept the reality of the present and to embrace each other irrespective of our differences and forge ahead as an entity in order to realise our full potentials as a country.

“Those ready for negotiation and repentance should be attended to and those who are not ready for a way forward in the country should be dealt with by the government so that there would be a way out for Nigerians for peace, unity and development to be the watchword.”

He lamented, “We have heard enough about kidnapping, and it is not doing us any good but rather, it is giving us a bad name, and we are not seen as a serious people. We better think fast and do away with it and move forward.”