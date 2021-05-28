Headline

Constitution Review Waste Of Public Funds —Afenifere

Anthony Adeniyi20 mins ago
1
afenifere news adebanjo ayo
Ayo Adebanjo /TVC News

Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has said the constitutional review currently going on in Nigeria is a waste of time.

Afenifere’s Secretary-General, Mr. Sola Ebiseni, who addressed newsmen in Akure, said an amendment of the constitution will not cure the anomalies in the country.

Ebiseni said: “Afenifere believes in and advocates fundamental restructuring of Nigeria for the reinvention of a constitution as the agreed principles of governing Nigeria and its diverse ethnic nationalities by our founding fathers, which will ultimately replace the imposed 1999 unitary constitution.
“Amending the constitution is an exercise in futility and a waste of time and public fund.”

Besides, he said: “We cannot claim to be the Federal Republic and be governed by a unitary constitution. We cannot claim to be in a democracy and be governed by a constitution that does not emanate from the people.

“Amendment will not cure the anomalies. You cannot put something on anything and expect it to stand.

“Every session of the two arms of the National Assembly, since 2007, has embarked on the same jamboree of constitutional amendment spending public funds on public hearings, without any result.

“The National Assembly is part of the issue to be determined in the process of restructuring and cannot legitimately be the judge in such exercise.”

Anthony Adeniyi20 mins ago
1

Related Articles

FG Must Legislate Regulations On COVID-19 - Falana

Parts Of Nigeria Experiencing War – Falana

17 mins ago
Nigeria Internet Users Increases In May - NCC

NCC Issues 14-day Ultimatum To Users, Sellers Of GSM Boosters

26 mins ago
Nyesom Wike

Give Nigerians Constitution That’ll Guarantee Collective Progress, Wike Tells NASS

4 hours ago

Buhari Promises To Bequeath Better Nigeria To Children

4 hours ago
Back to top button