Constitution Review A Waste Of Time – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George, has said the ongoing constitutional review being done by the National Assembly is a waste of time.

According to him, the Federal Government needs to revisit the 2014 Confab report which he says is more appropriate to solve Nigeria’s problems instead of a review of the 1999 Constitution.

He said this when he was a guest on Radio Diamond FM 88.7 radio Programme, “Ijoba Alagbada” on Sunday.

Bode George said, “People are agitating for freedom because the present 1999 Nigeria Constitution cannot allow the various minority tribes to thrive in the country. It was as a result of fear of the minority tribes that the Military goverment led by Yakubu Gowon created states. But now, every section of the country is educated and they want to have a say in the affairs of the country, so there is the need to review how they are being governed.”