Concerned Nigerians Call For Buhari’s Resignation

Damola Areo7 hours ago
A civil society organisation, Concerned Nigerians, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office.

The group led by activist Deji Adeyanju based his call on the poor economy and killings in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a post issued on its Twitter account.

The tweets read: “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign now.

“Enough is Enough.

“Lives are being lost everyday. Economy is in shambles.

“Our unity is being threatened.

“President Muhammadu is a failure.

“The primary functions of government are to protect the basic human rights which include right to life, liberty and to possess property.

“Buhari has failed in all of these.

“If he has any honour left in him, it’s time to resign.”

