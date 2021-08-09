Community Shield Win Was For Fans – Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho has said the FA Community Shield won by Leicester City against Manchester City last weekend was for the fans.

Iheanacho’s penalty was the goal that separated both sides.

The goal made it his 40th for the club in all competition.

“I don’t know what to feel at the moment,” he told LCFC TV.

“It was a good game and it was a tight game. Scoring at Wembley, I’m over the moon. I’m really happy we got our first trophy to kick off the season. We’ll concentrate and keep working hard, and hopefully we’ll get another trophy this season.

“They (the fans) have been waiting for that. Obviously, Man City is my old team, so there’s mixed emotions, but I think the fans needed something like that. I’m really happy they enjoyed today.”