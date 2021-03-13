Commend Bandits, Not Condemn Them, AREWA Youths Tell Nigerians

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYF) has condemned those rebuking the popular cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for meeting with bandits.

AYCF National President Yerima Shettima said Gumi should be commended and not condemned for his efforts in negotiating with bandits.

While speaking to newsmen, Shettima insists that Gumi’s dialogue with bandits was his own contribution to restoring peace to the society.

Shettima opined: “Gumi is making these efforts as a contribution to the wellbeing of the society. You cannot look at issues alone and believe that guns alone can solve problems.

“This is nothing new, we have seen it happen in the Niger Delta, and to that extent, the issue of amnesty came to be. So those willing to repent should be encouraged, and those who are criminally minded should be dealt with decisively.

“So what Gumi is doing is not different from what was obtained in the past; in fact, he should be commended, not condemned. He should be commended for his effort and at the same time for taking the risk.

“I am sure he is not doing it on his own; he has the backing of some governors who feel the burden should not be all on the center (Federal Government); they should also make efforts. So he is doing his own.

“It is left for the federal government at the center to deem it necessary when the time comes to do the needful.

“After all, we know who Gumi is, he is somebody who is highly principled, and we so much respect him in the Northern part of the country, and you know he cannot find himself in anything that would indict him. So to that extent, let’s encourage, commend him and see how far he can go.”