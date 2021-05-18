Comedienne Princess Reacts As Baba Ijesha Is Granted Bail

Comedienne Princess has reacted to the bail granted to Baba Ijesha who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The minor was kept in care of Princess who set up a CCTV which captured Baba Ijesha molesting the girl said to be 14.

Baba Ijesha was granted bail yesterday with his lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana, saying it was based on health grounds.

”The terms of the bail include two reliable sureties- a blood relation and a level 10 civil servant,” he said.

Reacting, Princess said her victory might not be right away but she will win eventually.

She wrote, “I won’t win right away, but definitely.

“#Goddoesnotsleep #Godloveschildren #Saynotochilddefilement #Saynotorape #Saysomethingifyouseesomething.”