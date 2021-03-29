Colloquium: I Chose Kano To Show Unity Between Fulani, Yoruba – Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has held his 69th birthday and 12th Colloquium in Kano on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu said he chose the city to prove that there is unity between the Fulani and Yoruba ethnic groups.

The APC leader said, “Why are we in Kano? It is to demonstrate to Nigerians at this critical time. It is because there is a Fulani man, a herder man who gave his daughter to a farmer, Yoruba man. And that Fulani, that Yoruba (sic), and some people are agitating wrongly.

“If we can encourage support to go and spend a couple of days with my brother an in-law in Kano and demonstrate that he has not quarreled with me, he has not seceded from Nigeria, I didn’t need a passport or visa to get to Kano, maybe others will have peace of conscience, live in peace and harmony and be loving to one another. That is what Ganduje and I are showing to Nigerians and that is the purpose of this colloquium end of story.”

The former governor further said, “All of you here should thank Ganduje for what we have been able to show Nigerians together. That a Fulani man and a Yoruba man can show the entire nation that in harmony, we can show Nigerians that perseverance creates understanding. It is a common blood that flows through our veins.”

The Colloquium was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari who attended virtually, same with some governors and senators due to the hindrance of their flight by bad weather.