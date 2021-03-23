Collective Efforts Needed To Tackle Security Issues – CAS

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has stated that no single Service or security agency can achieve the success desired in combating insurgency and other security challenges confronting the Nation.

He made this known at the inauguration of the maiden Air Rank Leadership Seminar (ARLS) held at the prestigious Air Force War College, Makurdi.

Represented by the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Gamso Lubo, the CAS noted that effectiveness in all military operations is dependent on jointness and how well the various services communicate and coordinate their efforts on the battlefield, hence the need to work collectively to achieve expected results. He went further to state that for the NAF to meet its constitutional role of ensuring the territorial integrity of Nigeria, it requires competent Commanders at all levels to provide the requisite leadership that is invaluable in achieving organisational goals.

The CAS noted that the ARLS was thus designed to elucidate exchange of ideas among participants with a view to broadening their intellectual capacity on the implementation of effective leadership at the military strategic level. According to him, ‘This seminar could not have come at a better time as it avails you all the opportunity to critically employ other methods and strategies towards combating security threats.’