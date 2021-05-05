Collect N100m From CBN, Pay Ransom For Greenfield University Students, Gumi Tells FG

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has told the Federal Government to collect N100 million from CBN to pay the ransom demand by the bandits who abducted the students of Greenfield University.

The students who were kidnapped weeks ago have had five of them killed by the bandits who have now threatened to kill the rest of them if the ransom is not paid.

In a fresh interview with Punch, Gumi called on the Federal government to the needful to prevent the bandits from carrying out their threat,

”The money they are asking for is too much; if I give you that money, you cannot run away with it. Nobody can run. So, why not give them the money, they release the boys and then we pursue them and get our money back and do what is necessary; it is simple logic. So, bring the money from the central bank. How can they move that money? We should not be stupid.

“These people are getting infiltrated; Boko Haram is getting close and they don’t respect the clergy. I need support to get them inoculated against the infiltration of these ideologies, whether Boko Haram or Ansaru, whatever it is. We need to shield them because they are naïve. If there is too much pressure on them, and they see help from Boko Haram, who are richer and have more weapons, it is going to consume everybody,” he said