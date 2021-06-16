Coca-Cola Reacts As Ronaldo Snubs Soft Drink For Water

Coca-Cola has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo choosing to have water over their soft drink while at a pre-match conference at the Euro 2020.

Ronaldo who approached the table at the conference removed two bottles of Coca-Cola from his front and left the bottle water that was there.

He then turned to the camera men, saying “Aqua” which means water.

Reacting, Coca-Cola, in a blunt statement on Tuesday as reported by Daily Mail, said that “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences.”

“Coca-Cola offers a range of drinks to suit different tastes and needs, which are available to players throughout the tournament.

“This includes waters, isotonic sports drinks and juices, coffee and tea, as well as Coca-Cola.

“Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences,” it added.