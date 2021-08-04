COAS Laments Rise In Sexual Abuse In Barracks

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya, has lamented the rise in cases of sexual abuse in army barracks across the country.

He blamed the situation on the absence of soldiers at home as they are always in the war front against insurgents.

Yahaya said this at the 2021 Conference of Nigerian Armed Forces Catholic Chaplains in Makurdi, Benue State.

He was represented by the Commandant of the Nigeria Army School of Military Engineering (NASME), Brigadier General Mark Mamman.

According to him, “It is pertinent to note that most of our barracks and formations are gradually being flooded with cases of sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults.

“Thus, your theme for this combined conference, ‘Protection/Safeguarding of Minors and Vulnerable Adults in NA Formations: The Role of the Chaplain’, is important to addressing the causes and solutions to such menace.

“The horrible effect of experiencing abuse and neglect in childhood can lead to adverse outcomes in adulthood.

“The consequences of experiencing child abuse do vary considerably. For some adults, the effects of child abuse and neglect are chronic and debilitating, which can lead to debased character and behaviour.”