COAS Commends Troops For Dislodging Terrorists In Timbuktu Triangle

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended troops of Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE for their exploits and achievements in dislodging the Boko Haram

insurgents and Islamic States West Africa Province criminals from their claves within the Timbuktu Triangle during the first phase of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO in the Sector’s Area of Operational Responsibility.

He made the statement today 14 March 2021 during his maiden familiarization visit to Sector 2 Headquarters in Damaturu the Yobe State capital.

The Chief of Army Staff further stated that he has been briefed on the challenges confronting the troops in the Sector and assured them of his intervention as soon as possible. He also commended their resilience, doggedness and professionalism exhibited since the beginning of Operations. He equally encouraged them not to relent but to build on the successes recorded so far.

In his remarks, the Acting Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE Brig Gen Adamu Nura while welcoming the Chief of Army Staff assured him that the Sector under his watch will continue to make necessary sacrifices for the betterment of our county and North Eastern Region in particular. He reiterated that Sector 2 will continue to align with the COAS Vision and Command Philosophy.

The Chief of Army Staff was thereafter conducted round to inspect ongoing projects and construction of new barracks for 233 Battalion in Damaturu.