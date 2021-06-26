Headline

COAS Charges Troops To End Insurgency In North-East

Damola Areo1 hour ago
5
Faruk Yahaya

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has enjoined troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, to end insurgency in the North-East region.

Yahaya made the call on Saturday during an operational visit to the troops of Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole in Damaturu.

He said the visit was operational in nature to interact with the troops and address them on the challenges at hand and the way forward toward achieving more successes and results.

“We want to conclude this operation in the North-East so that we can do other things.

“That is the drive now, so also to conclude other challenges that are facing us.

“We are geared towards addressing all of them,” he stressed.

He also noted the tremendous successes recorded by the troops across the country.

“Like you have observed, we have been recording some modest successes in all areas and we intend to sustain that drive.

“This is alongside other services like the Air Force, the Navy and other agencies like police, DSS and all stakeholders including civilian, traditional rulers among others.

“We are already seeing the benefits of our joint operation,” Yahaya said.

He also noted that there were challenges in the process.

He, however, said “we are addressing them with the support of the Commander-in-Chief of the federation.” (NAN)

Damola Areo1 hour ago
5

Related Articles

Olubadan Speaks On Ibadan Chieftaincy Crisis

Tinubu Will Make A Good President – Olubadan

1 hour ago
UTME 2020

UTME: JAMB Suspends Result Checker, Announces New Method

2 hours ago
How PDP 'Crisis' Started, Oyinlola Opens Up

Oyinlola Denies Promising Chioma Ajunwa-Opara House Gift

10 hours ago
ahmad gumi

Gumi Opens Up On Benefitting From Ransom Gotten By Bandits

11 hours ago
Back to top button