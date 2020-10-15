Coalition of Northern Groups Postpone Protest In Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has postponed the protest it had scheduled for Abuja today.
This was made known by the Abuja coordinator of the group, Haruna Adamu, while speaking with Vanguard.
The protest was to speak against the increasing rate of insecurity in the northern part of the country.
Adamu said, “I must say here, after reviewing all that is currently happening with protests, especially in Lagos and Abuja, we have obviously seen that there is the need to coordinate these mass actions properly.
“So, we have postponed our protest in Abuja till next Monday. But, the protest will still hold in some states today as planned.”
