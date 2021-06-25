Clergyman Joshua Talena Denies Saying Bishop Idahosa Raised His Mother From The Dead

Clergyman, Joshua Talena, has denied claims he said that the founder of the Church of God Mission, Late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, raised his mum from the dead.

In a viral video, the clergyman was seen sharing a story in which he mentioned the late Idahosa alongside raising the dead. The Church of God Mission saw the video and immediately dismissed the claim saying such a thing never happened.

Talena in a statement released on his Facebook page this afternoon said he never claimed the deceased clergyman raised his mum. According to him, he was talking about a man of God in the time of Archbishop Benson Idahosa. He said the video that has gone viral was edited to damage his integrity.

”My attention was drawn to a Facebook/Instagram publication alleging that the testimony I gave concerning a man of God in Benin that lived at the same time with Arch. Benson Idahosa of blessed memory was not exact. As you listen to the full testimony here, I DID NOT say it was Benson Idahosa. The video of it that was earlier publicised was edited to damage my integrity. You may listen to what I said fully so that you are not misled. I heard the testimony from a credible and trusted source, and I DID NOT say it was Arch. Bishop Benson Idahosa.

Please disregard the publication against my person.”

He shared another video of him preaching in which he said

”One of the two most dangerous men in the days of Archbishop Benson Idahosa lived in a city called Benin….of Blessed memory. That man raises the dead like drinking Coke.”