CJN Warns Judiciary Workers Against Leaking Court Judgment

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has warned against the leaking of court judgments for pecuniary gains.

Muhammad gave the warning to the Secretaries and administrative staff members of the judiciary while speaking at the opening ceremony of a virtual national workshop for Secretaries, Protocol Officers and other administrative staff of the judiciary.

This is as he frowned against indiscipline among judiciary workers regardless of rank.

According to the CJN, “The theme for this year’s Workshop: ‘Promoting Discipline and Commitment Among Court Employees’, is appropriate; as it is premised on the fact that as Court Employees, you are expected to entrench discipline and exhibit high sense of commitment in the discharge of your duties; in addition, it seeks to further enlighten you of the significant role you play in the administration of justice.

“Generally, as Court Employees, you are aware that Integrity and Transparency are essential components required for the administration of justice.

“In this regard, I must not fail to emphasize that your work involves interfacing with litigants seeking redress and judges who adjudicate on the matters; as such you must be circumspect in the discharge of your duties, as much is required of you.

“As Administrative staff of the judiciary, you are more effective when you are abreast with current developments in the area of your duties.

“Consequently, the need to remain relevant and effective by moving with the tide of positive change cannot be overemphasized; every staff of the Judiciary must ensure that his best is given at all times.

“To this end, you must exhibit decorum, comportment and discipline in the discharge of duties; and display high ethical standards at all time, as it would help you earn public trust and confidence; noting that the judiciary will not tolerate indiscipline among any rank of its staff, as anyone found wanting may be attracting disciplinary action without prejudice.

“In addition, you must ensure proper management of court records, exhibits and avoid temptation of leaking judgements for any consideration that will compromise your duties and bring the Judiciary to disrepute”.