Church Has Lost A Soldier, Fufeyin Mourns TB Joshua

Prophet and founder of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministries, (CMDM), Warri, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has mourned Prophet TB Joshua.

TB Joshua was announced dead on Sunday in a statement issued by his church on Facebook.

The statement said the clergyman had just finished a service before they discovered that he had passed to the great beyond.

Reacting, Fufeyin expressed shock at the news. He described TB Joshua as a great man.

He prayed that the clergyman’s family and church members be comforted.

He said, “The church of God has lost a soldier but heaven gained a soul. We pray for the family and the entire members of SCOAN and Emmanuel TV, that they will be comforted in Jesus Nam