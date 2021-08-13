Choose Between Regional Govt And Yoruba Self-determination, Gani Adams Tells Buhari

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to chose between freedom for Yoruba people or regional government.

Speaking at a leadership training organised for the leadership of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC). Gani Adams lamented that Nigeria was designed for Fulani alone.

He advised the Yoruba tribe to wake and fight for freedom as he revealed that the tribe is being denied its rights.

“We will not use guns or disrupt the peace of the society. Nigeria is made for Fulanis, Yorubas should wake up to the call and fight for their rights which they are being deprived of,” he said.

Gani Adams expressed support for Professor Banji Akintoye’s struggle for self-determination which has been without violence.

“Yoruba one voice in the diaspora will join ‘One Million March’ in the UN. Any reasonable person that sees the way Nigeria is going will choose regional autonomy or self-determination. We can’t continue to languish in poverty, in fear because our life is not safe.

“We can’t continue to be in a country where our future is not guaranteed, we can’t be in a country whereby we will be a second or third-class citizen,” he added.