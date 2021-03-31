Chioma’s Family Has Refunded The Bride Price Davido Paid – Kemi Olunloyo

US-trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo alleges that Chioma Rowland’s bride price has been refunded, leaving Davido with no right of claiming his son, Ifeanyi, according to Igbo traditions.

This is coming after photos of the DMW Records boss kissing his newly found love, Mya Yafai, leaked online.

A recent post by Kemi Olunloyo alleged that Davido has been handed back the bride price he paid on his fiancee, which automatically makes his son, Ifeanyi Jr, the last born of Chioma‘s family according to the Igbo tradition of a child born out of wedlock.

“Chioma’s bride price has been refunded. You can now stop fasting and praying for David.”