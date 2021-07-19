China Threatens To NUKE Japan On Eve Of Olympics If It Intervenes In Taiwan

The communist republic said that it would declare “full-scale war” against Japan if the Taiwan disagreement escalates, stoking World War Three fears. It comes after earlier this month, China vowed to invade Taiwan and explained how it would do it.

An article in a state-controlled publication offered a glimpse of a terrifying three-stage plan to pave the way for an invasion force to storm the breakaway island.

President Xi Jinping pledged a “complete reunification” with Taiwan as he delivered a speech to mark 100 years of the Chinese Communist party.

Any invasion would represent a serious escalation of hostilities and could drag in the US through its pact to defend Taiwan.

Washington’s regional allies such as South Korea, Japan and Australia could also be sucked into a conflict as would Nato forces such as the UK because the US is a member of the alliance.

But a video channel, allegedly approved by the Chinese Communist Party with close ties to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), took the anger to the next level.

In the new video now deleted, a narrator said: “We will use nuclear bombs first. We will use nuclear bombs continuously.

“We will do this until Japan declares unconditional surrender for the second time.”

“When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force – even if it only deploys one soldier, one plane or one ship – we will not only return fire but also wage full-scale war against Japan itself.”

FIRE AND FURY

Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso has said: “We must defend Taiwan, under our alliance with the US”.

And Defence Minister Yasuhide Nakayama added Japan and the US must “protect Taiwan as a democratic country”.

To which a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, retorted at a press briefing last week: “We will never allow anyone to intervene in the Taiwan question in any way.”

At the weekend, it called on Beijing to abandon its “no first-use” nuclear weapons policy.

“In 1964, when our first atomic bomb was successfully detonated, we promised the world that we would not use atomic weapons against non-nuclear countries, and we would not be the first to use them,” the narrator recites.

“Nearly 60 years have passed. Now the international situation has changed dramatically.

“Our country is in the midst of a major change. And all political policies, tactics and strategies must be adjusted to protect the peaceful rise of our country.

“It is necessary to make limited adjustments to our nuclear policy.”

The first five-minute clip was published on Sunday and a second, longer version went online a day later.

Both were deleted Wednesday after being reposted by Communist Party officials after attracting millions of views, tens of thousands of patriotic comments as well as international attention.

The Sun