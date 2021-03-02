Entertainment

Chimamanda Adichie’s Mother Is Dead – Source

Damola Areo5 hours ago
1
Chimamanda, Chimamanda Adichie, Chimamanda Makes The Cover Of Marie Claire Brazil Magazine, Marie Claire Brazil Magazine, Marie Claire Brazil, Nigeria News, Entertainment News, Nigeria entertainment news, entertainment, Chimamanda makes Marie Claire Brazil magazine cover
Chimamanda makes Marie Claire Brazil magazine cover, Chimamanda, Chimamanda Adichie, Chimamanda Makes The Cover Of Marie Claire Brazil Magazine, Marie Claire Brazil Magazine, Marie Claire Brazil, Nigeria News, Entertainment News, Nigeria entertainment news, entertainment

Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie (nee Odigwe), the mother of renowned writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, is dead.

She died suddenly on Monday, March 1st, 2021 in Awka, Anambra State. She was 78 years old.

“It was very sudden and we are devastated,” a family spokesperson said.

She is survived by her six children: Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda and Kenechukwu; as well as nine grandchildren, in-laws and many relatives.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Vanguard

Tags
Damola Areo5 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Will Smith Mulls Presidential Ambition

55 mins ago
2Face, 2Baba

Anyone Claiming To Be Fighting For God Is Insulting God

5 hours ago

Toyin Lawani Goes N*de To Show Off Amazing Body Art (Photos)

22 hours ago
golden globes

Full List Of Winners At Golden Globes 2021

1 day ago
Back to top button