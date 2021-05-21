Headline

Chief Of Army Staff, Attahiru, Dies In Kaduna Plane Crash

Anthony Adeniyi23 mins ago
attahiru

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed that one of its aircraft crashed this evening near the Kaduna International Airport.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on the official Twitter handle of the Force.

The statement was signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet.

“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” the statement said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru has now been confirmed to be among those that died in the crash.

